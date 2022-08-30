The Saint Albans Museum has received a grant of $4,912 to install dehumidifiers in its basement collection storage area to protect its collections for years to come.
The grant was a part of over $300,000 in funding given to 16 arts and community organizations in Vermont to expand or enhance their current spaces to meet the needs of the public.
Other improvements that were funded include making spaces compliant with fire codes, helping install new ventilation systems and increasing accessibility with elevators and ramps, for example.
Towns, theaters, libraries and community centers were some of the public cultural and arts spaces that received funding.
Since the program began 20 years ago, grants totaling $4 million have helped over 340 arts and cultural institutions across Vermont improve their buildings.
