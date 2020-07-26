WESTFORD — A St. Albans man was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following an accident in Westford.
According to Vermont State Police, Jamar A. Lott, 43, was traveling on Woods Hill Road near the intersection with Route 128 at the time of the accident. Fairfax Rescue and the Westford Fire Dept. responded to the scene, along with officers from the Williston barracks at 4:39 p.m. Lott's vehicle had left the road and struck a tree, according to VSP.
Lott was initially transported to Northwestern Medical Center and then to the University of Vermont Medical Center where he was reportedly in critical condition as of press time.
Woods Hill Road was closed for three hours while the accident was investigated.
Speed, alcohol and inattention are considered factors in the crash, VSP reported. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.