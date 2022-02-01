GEORGIA — While traveling near 120 mph on U.S. Route 7 near Conger Road, a St. Albans man totaled his Saab 95 in a single vehicle crash, which occurred just after midnight on Tuesday, according to police reports.
The driver, Jordan Therrien, 20, received minor injuries and was transported to the Northwestern Medical Center for treatment.
Further investigations by Vermont state troopers revealed Therrien was under the influence of intoxicants prior to the crash. Along with speeding and driving under the influence, he was also charged with operating the vehicle with a criminally suspended license and for violating conditions of his release related to another speeding incident.
According to earlier reports, Therrien was arrested in August 2021 after leading police on a high-speed chase in Franklin County. At that time, Therrien had been spotted doing donuts with a pick up in a church parking lot when officers tried to pull him over.
Therrien then crashed into a utility pole and led police on a 17-mile chase at speeds over 80 mph before he crashed near the intersection of Gillin and Rugg roads in Fairfield. Upon his arrest, Therrien was charged with eluding police, speeding, driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Therrien is due to appear in court in March for the latest incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.