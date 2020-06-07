Generic police

GEORGIA — A St. Albans man was charged with violating his conditions of release after South Burlington Police stopped to assist an apparently disabled vehicle on I-89 here.

Police stopped to aid the vehicle at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, only to discover the vehicle wasn’t disabled, the occupants were arguing. Among them was Ryan Austin, 24, of St. Albans.

Vermont State Police arrived and gave Austin a courtesy ride, releasing him to the custody of a sober party.

He was cited for violation of conditions of release.

Austin is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Aug. 10 to answer the charge against him.

