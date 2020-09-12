GUILFORD -- A St. Albans resident was charged Friday evening for driving too fast on Interstate 91.
Jeffrey Dubois, 33, was booked for Excessive Speed after being stopped on the highway.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police (VSP) Westminster Barracks say they stopped a vehicle near mile marker 2 in Windham County around 9:15 p.m. Sept. 11. The automobile was reportedly observed to be traveling southbound in excess of 100 mph in a posted 65 mph zone while passing other vehicles.
Dubois was identified as the operator and issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division to answer to the charge.