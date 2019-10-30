ST. ALBANS CITY – A St. Albans man was arrested and charged with selling crack cocaine following the execution of a search warrant Tuesday, the St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) reported Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, SAPD arrested Ricky Latham, 61, of St. Albans, after executing a narcotics-related search warrant at a home on Cedar Street in St. Albans City Tuesday.
A search warrant for the Cedar Street residence was issued earlier following an investigation by SAPD’s Street Crimes Unit, an SAPD statement said Wednesday.
SAPD said their investigation was assisted by the Essex and Milton police departments, as well as Vermont State Police.
Latham was arrested and charged with three counts of crack cocaine sales, a felony charge.
He was arraigned at the Franklin County Superior Court and released with conditions, according to SAPD.