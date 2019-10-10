MILTON — A St. Albans man has been charged with careless and negligent operation for allegedly traveling 100 mph on I-89 on Thursday.
According to Vermont State Police, Georgiy V. Keshchyan, 59, was traveling south in the town of Milton at approximately 12:30 p.m. when a Vermont State Trooper spotted him passing other vehicles at “an extremely high rate of speed.”
The officer pulled Keschyan over and issued him a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on Nov. 14 to answer the charge against him.