WINOOKSI — A St. Albans man has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs after being stopped by Vermont State Police (VSP) on I-89 Monday evening.
According to VSP, Connor Brown, 19, was stopped for exceeding the speed limit in a construction zone. During the stop, the officer determined Brown was operating under the influence of drugs, VSP reports, without specifying how that determination was made.
He was taken into custody, processed and released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on Sept. 22.