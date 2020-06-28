COLCHESTER — A St. Albans was charged with a third driving under the influence offense following a traffic stop here on Friday.
According to Vermont State Police, Kevin Douglas, 33, was stopped at 8:59 p.m. on I-89 after he was observed making multiple motor vehicle violations.
In its statement about the incident reported that "due to potential risk factors, a high risk motor vehicle stop was conducted with the assistance of Colchester and Milton Police Department."
The northbound lanes of I-89 were closed for approximately five minutes while officers detained the occupants of the vehicle.
Douglas was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, processed and released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on Sept. 10 to answer the charge of DUI #3.