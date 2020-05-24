St. Albans man charged with DUI #1

Shortly before midnight on Friday, Vermont State Police (VSP) arrested Jed Zawisza, 26, for driving under the influence (DUI).
Around 11:34 p.m., a trooper with the St. Albans Barracks initiated a traffic stop on VT Route 104 by the intersection of Interstate 89 after reportedly observing a moving violation. Zawisza, of St. Albans, was identified as the operator of the vehicle.
The trooper says that Zawisza displayed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. The operator was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and was then transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing.
Zawisza was later released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court to answer to the charge of DUI #1.