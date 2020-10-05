HIGHGATE — A St. Albans man is facing charges after driving an ATV on a public roadway in Highgate.
According to the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD), officers on patrol in Highgate spotted Steven Fairbanks, 35, driving on the roadway at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Friday. When officers attempted to stop the ATV, Fairbanks failed to yield and continued to drive on the road.
The SAPD did not pursue the ATV.
However, officers were able to identify the operator as Fairbanks. He was taken into custody, processed and released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Monday to answer charges of attempting to elude police and grossly careless and negligent operation.