ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) announced that they have arrested man believed to be responsible for a number of car break-ins last week.
Brian Rock, 28, of St. Albans, was cited for petit larceny and unlawful trespass.
The SAPD received multiple reports on Sept. 4 from area residents whose cars had been entered overnight and items taken. The vehicles were unlocked.
Using surveillance video, the SAPD's Street Crimes Unit reportedly identified Rock as the culprit.
Rock is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Oct. 6 to answer the charges against him.
The SAPD urges residents to always lock their vehicles and never leave items of value in plain view.