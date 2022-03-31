ST. ALBANS — A mile-long foot chase through backyards and fields resulted in the arrest of a St. Albans man wanted for multiple outstanding warrants related to eluding police.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially spotted Corey Laplant, 33 – wanted for multiple outstanding warrants – working on a car in the garage of his parent’s house at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 30.
After attempting to make contact, Laplant fled into the house and out the back door.
According to police reports, deputies pursued Laplant on foot for over a mile through private backyards on Lower Newton Road and then through fields parallel to Lord Road.
At one point during the chase, Laplant pulled a knife out of his pocket, which police reports say had been done “to get deputies to shoot him.”
Working together with the St. Albans City Police Department, the two law enforcement agencies eventually took Laplant into custody and lodged him at the Northwest Regional Correctional Facility.
Laplant’s outstanding warrants include five counts of eluding/negligent operation, five counts of operating after suspension, three counts of excessive speed, possession of a firearm after felony conviction, reckless endangerment, violating conditions of release and failing to comply with parole conditions.
After Wednesday’s foot chase, Laplant was additionally charged with resisting arrest, impeding public officers and aggravated disorderly conduct.
