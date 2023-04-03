ST. ALBANS — A nighttime burglary at Hard’Ack’s Greg Brown Lodge last Wednesday, March 29, resulted in the alleged theft of a 2017 Chevy Silverado.
St. Albans City police responded the next day after recreation department staff reported that a man and woman had been caught on camera entering the building the prior night.
The two people allegedly stayed at the lodge for over an hour, according to police, to burgle some miscellaneous items from the public building, and as they left, they took the truck, which ended up damaging Hard’Ack’s front gate.
Following the investigation, police arrested Brandon Locke, 31, of St. Albans, in connection with the crime on Thursday afternoon, and the truck has since been returned.
Locke was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility, where he stayed for roughly a day. According to the Vermont Department of Corrections, he was released Friday on bail.
Locke also had a prior outstanding petty larceny charge in Chittenden County.
