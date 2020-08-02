SOUTH BURLINGTON -- In the early hours of Aug. 1, a St. Albans man was arrested by Vermont State Police (VSP) on a pair of charges.
Earl Bethel, 36, was booked for Driving Under the Influence #1 and Careless and Negligent Operation.
Around 2:39 a.m. Saturday morning, a trooper with the VSP Williston Barracks reportedly observed multiple motor vehicle violations described as “egregious” in the northbound lane of I-89. The vehicle was then stopped on Dorset Street in South Burlington.
After the operator of the automobile was identified as Bethel, the trooper is said to have determined that Bethel had been driving while under the influence of alcohol. The St. Albans resident was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing.
At the conclusion of processing, Bethel was released into the custody of Act One for detox with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the two charges.