ENOSBURGH -- A report of a single-vehicle crash on Sampsonville Road Saturday morning led to an arrest of a St. Albans resident.
Adam M. Cross, 32, was charged by Vermont State Police (VSP) with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) #3 and Criminal Driving with License Suspended.
Around 7:24 a.m., troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to the scene of the accident near Boston Post Road in Enosburgh. Cross was reportedly identified as the operator and lone occupant of the crashed vehicle, which was off of the eastbound lane of the roadway.
VSP says subsequent investigation led troopers to conclude that Cross was under the influence of alcohol. Cross was taken into custody and transported to the state police barracks for processing, and he was later issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court to answer to the pair of charges.