ST. ALBANS — Shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday, the St. Albans Police Dept. was called about a red pickup truck being driven recklessly on Kellogg Road with items falling out of the back.
The SAPD learned the vehicle had been reported stolen from the town of Swanton.
With the assistance of concerned residents on West Shore Road, officers were able to locate the vehicle near the intersections of Maquam Shore and Hathaway Point roads. The driver, Tavis Merriit, 39, of St. Albans was taken into custody.
He was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Center. Based on an investigation by Swanton Police, he has been charged with felony grand larceny, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving while license suspended.
He has been schedule to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Monday to answer the charges against him.