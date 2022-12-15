ST. ALBANS — Driving along the interstate, Christine Walton was looking out the window when she first saw the panoramic view of St. Albans and Lake Champlain.
“All I could say was ‘wow,’” she recalled.
Walton, her husband Steve and their two kids moved to St. Albans in March 2020, on the exact day Gov. Phil Scott issued his “stay at home” order at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The family came from Toronto. Steve, a sought-after microbiologist, had been recruited for a job at Mylan Technologies. Christine, a certified librarian, isn’t permitted to work in the state yet, but fills her time by volunteering.
“The pandemic flew so many of our plans out the window,” Christine said. “But we got here, and the Green Mountains were calling. This community has been so incredibly welcoming.”
The Waltons are just a few of the nearly 5,000 people who moved to Vermont between 2020 and 2021, the highest net population growth the state has seen in at least the last decade.
In the last election, political narratives often painted outsiders as metropolitan bigwigs, buying up properties site-unseen, in cash and thousands over asking price, but the reality is usually less extreme.
Out of the 5,000 people who moved to the state, 300 found a place in Franklin County. Mostly young couples and families, they came from in-state and out-of-state, for homeownership and for work. They find St. Albans to be busy and welcoming with thriving businesses, recreational opportunities and fun events.
“We live behind Collins Perley, so it's really nice to be able to drive by and see football games going on. We love how big athletics are here, and [our son] Preston loves the playground back there,” new resident Matthew Schievella told the Messenger.
Simultaneously, other newcomers have noticed holes in the local economy and social fabric, saying there’s a lack of rental housing, health care providers and multicultural cuisine.
In addition, some locals’ skepticism of outsiders has not gone unnoticed.
“The rhetoric of nativism is everywhere,” said Jessica Nakuma Palczewski, who moved to St. Albans from rural Maine in 2021. “I don't think it's bad to be from here, but I think hearing other voices brings a different perspective.”
The Messenger spoke with six of these new residents to find out why they chose St. Albans and what they want now that they are here.
“I want to keep getting involved, meeting new people and expanding my network,” Palczewski said.
“I want to see my kids grow in this community,” said Walton.
In search of a home
“I’m one of the many people who didn’t want to keep paying the rent they’re asking for in Burlington.”
That’s why Colin Urban moved to St. Albans this October.
In 2020, his former one-bedroom apartment in Burlington was $1,170 a month. In 2022, his rent was raised to $1,550 – a 32% increase.
“I just couldn't justify throwing away that money every year for what it was, so I started looking for something to buy,” Urban said.
A website developer in his mid-30s, Urban isn’t shackled by the need to commute and has been able to live and work remotely in multiple towns across the state. But once he saw a historic 1840s house for sale on Lake Road, he was hooked on St. Albans.
His father was a big Civil War buff, and Urban never imagined he would get the opportunity to live somewhere with Civil War history. Also a dog owner, he’s found St. Albans to be very dog friendly, and he appreciates the town’s proximity to state parks.
“I’m planning to be here for the foreseeable future. I’m not planning to go anywhere anytime soon,” he said.
Matthew and Jessica Schievella, newly married, moved to St. Albans from Essex because they too wanted to be homeowners. Like Urban, they work remotely for Chittenden-based companies, allowing them to move approximately 45 minutes from the area.
Their realtor suggested they check out homes in Franklin County, citing the price difference between the two counties.
Between 2021 and 2022, home prices increased 10% in Chittenden County, the state’s largest job center, making the median single family home price $467,500. Home prices increased 5% in Franklin County, and single family homes are currently selling for an average of $290,000, according to the Vermont Housing Finance Agency.
“Looking just on the outside of Chittenden County gave us the ability to purchase a larger house with more land while still staying within our budget,” Jessica Schievella said.
This past March, Caitlyn Conibear moved to St. Albans from Western New York. She and her partner bought a house in St. Albans City, only finding the right one after more than a year of searching.
“It definitely wasn’t easy,” Conibear said. “We saw a lot of different houses, and a lot of them were getting 10, 15 offers.”
Though her partner works for the federal government in St. Albans, Conibear commutes daily to Chittenden County for her job, like approximately 50% of Franklin County’s workforce.
But buying a house isn’t in the cards for everyone, and if you’re looking for an apartment to rent, St. Albans most likely isn’t the place for you. A quick search on Zillow this Thursday found just six available apartments in Franklin County, ranging in price from $1,000 to $3,000 per month.
After Palczewski and her family moved to town, she said her brother-in-law considered following them, but as a single man in his 30s, he doesn’t need a multi-bedroom home on acres of land.
“He makes enough money, but chose not to move here,” Palczewski said. “Without that transient housing, you’re going to miss out on those people. You’re never going to grow the economy.”
Impressed by downtown
For Conibear and her partner, moving to St. Albans wasn’t a culture shock because they both had previously lived and grown up in small towns.
“We heard from people that St. Albans was up and coming,” Conibear said. “And that’s proven to be true. So many places have opened up even since we moved here.”
She’s right — an array of diverse businesses have popped up downtown since the spring, and it’s mostly newcomers who are contributing to that economic growth.
Josh Schneider from Jeffersonville opened Bootlegger Bikes in May. Taka and Liz Sato from Alaska launched Kaiju Kitchen in July. Jhon and Jodi Rodriguez from Colombia started 100 Candles tattoo parlor in October. Erica and Ed McClain from Florida are opening Hangry the Donut Bar next week.
Conibear said she’s been surprised by how many things there are to do for people like her in their mid-20s. She spent the summer attending downtown events, such as the Northwest Vermont Farmers Market and summer concert series in Taylor Park. Kingman Fest especially, was a lot of fun, she said, and she can’t wait for the block party to return next year.
Conibear is a bit disheartened though, by the multiple empty storefronts in the Highgate Shopping Plaza.
“There’s like, barely any stores in there,” she said.
Urban and the Schievellas, both new homeowners, said they would like to see a Lowe’s or a Home Depot move into the plaza, as they often have to drive to Burlington to shop for their home improvement projects.
The Schievellas said St. Albans is also missing a few other amenities they enjoyed while in Essex, like a fresh meat and seafood market, more live music venues and a pet store.
But Hard’Ack Recreation Area — with its ski hill, pool and multi-use trails — was what really sold the Waltons on St. Albans over communities like Milton, Colchester and Williston.
Christine and her husband love skiing, but said it was something they never had time or money to do with their kids when living in Toronto. Their first winter here, they bought the kids used ski gear and made use of the trails almost every weekend.
Now, they are both volunteer ski instructors at Hard’Ack, passing on their knowledge to the next generation.
“We've been so thankful that St. Albans has been that kind of community where we can actually put our hands up and say, ‘We'd love to get involved,’” Christine said.
Finding a community
When the Waltons moved to St. Albans in 2020, it was the early days of the pandemic, when gatherings were small and masked. To meet people, the family joined Church of the Rock, where they found a supportive and caring congregation.
The church opened up doors for Christine to volunteer at Martha’s Kitchen and Samaritan House. She’s also spent numerous volunteer hours at libraries in Swanton and St. Albans, already giving back to a community she has just become a part of.
The Schievellas also found it easy to meet people and like that there is a more familial atmosphere here than they perceived in Essex.
“People here are really friendly,” Jessica Schievella said. “Everybody we run into, there’s like one degree of separation, so it’s super easy to make connections.”
Jessica Nakuma Palczewski too was able to get involved quickly. A few months after moving to St. Albans Town, she joined the Police Advisory Committee and the Maple Run Unified School District’s subgoals committee.
A few more months after that, she threw her hat in the ring for Franklin County state senator.
“I ran because I really thought it was a cool opportunity for me, my family and my kids to meet people,” she said. “In most cities, if your family isn’t in politics, you don’t have the opportunity to run.”
Palczewski had no prior experience as a politician, but as a military wife, first generation Mexican-American and former first responder, she felt she could bring a new perspective to Franklin County’s legislative delegation.
She lost significantly in November to two decades-long residents of the county, Sen. Randy Brock and Rep. Bob Norris.
But the effort wasn’t fruitless. Palczewski amplified the county’s need for more childcare, affordable housing and public transportation. As a result of the campaign, she was asked to join the board of the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity.
In addition, both she and her sons made new friends, many of whom are also new to the area and identify as part of a minority group. She’s found locals here to be surprised by minorities in professional roles, but feels there is a slow, purposeful effort underway to be more understanding and inclusive.
“I realize there are people who have never left St. Albans, and I respect that,” she said. “But locals will need to wrap their heads around it.”
Even Colin Urban, the at-home web developer, agreed, noticing there’s something unique and refreshing about St. Albans:
“I used to travel all over the country, and I’ve been to some very red places. I don’t feel that sort of vibe here,” he said. “I think the New England coldness might be a little bit warmer here.”
