ST. ALBANS TOWN — The creation of a health path has been an ongoing goal for the Town of St. Albans, and the engineering work required is now making some headway.
If completed, the St. Albans Health Path would connect the southern end of the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail with the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center’s network of paths.
This last week, town planning commission officials met with engineers and project managers with VHB, a South Burlington-based engineering firm, to discuss some of the difficulties involved with the project. The Town of St. Albans hired VHB to create a scoping study back in the fall of 2021 after receiving a VTrans grant to pay for the work.
“I see this again as a way to connect the community to the rail trail without them getting in their vehicle and driving across,” former director of operations Corey Parent said. “To me, it merges the need to have sidewalk infrastructure with the recreational piece, and … I think, honestly, I can get a health path funded versus a sidewalk funded.”
During last week’s meeting, engineers with VHB staked out the general area for the proposed health path. While much of the proposed 10-foot-wide pathway would run parallel to state Route 104 and Interstate 89 for much of the 3.2 mile stretch, it would still need to take some detours.
Where exactly is still undetermined, and VHB project engineer Cierra Ford heard from town officials to better understand how to best traverse the obstacles in the path’s way without running up the project’s overall cost.
Two of the larger obstacles discussed last week were the two major intersections along the route.
The first of the two trouble spots connects state Route 104 with Interstate 89.
As it is now, the heavily-trafficked intersection has no sidewalks or bicycle access. Potential solutions offered to make it safer for non-motorists are to create a pedestrian overpass over the St. Albans State Highway leading into the intersection, or to eventually update the intersection into a roundabout.
Both would be costly solutions. VHB Transportation engineering director Evan Detrick suggested that the pedestrian overpass alone would add another $1.5 million onto the cost of the total project, but it most likely would be possible if no better solution is found.
The second trouble spot – the state Route 104 and state Route 36 intersection – will most likely require an easier solution. While the topography could make a direct line through the area difficult to construct, Parent suggested taking the health path west to snake through Northwestern Medical Center’s campus along Crest Road.
As the health path moves further north toward the rail trail, the number of direct obstacles diminishes as it runs into state Route 104, or the road that acts as the MVRT’s southern terminus.
Next steps for the overall project include consideration of natural resources in the area, historical resources, the grading of the path and the impact to utilities. By working with town officials, Detrick also said the team will start connecting with some of the major property owners in the area who will need to be contacted to coordinate the creation of easements, if necessary.
By the end of the summer season, the firm expects to have additional information to present to the planning commission in order to receive further feedback and guide the final scoping stages.
“There’s definitely challenges and we’re excited to see what you come back with for options,” Parent said.
The public will also get a chance to weigh into the plans with a public meeting scheduled for January 2023.
The final St. Albans Health Path scoping study is expected to be released by February 2023.
At that point, the firm will also be able to estimate the construction costs associated with the final product, and the Town of St. Albans will be able to start looking for state and federal funds to pay for the larger project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.