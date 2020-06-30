ST. ALBANS - The COVID-19 crisis is dramatically altering the lives of Vermonters all across the state, but the St. Albans Free Library isn't going to let it get in the way of their summer reading program.
The library's annual summer reading program is primarily designed to help combat the summer slide, a tendency of young children to slip back on some of the achievement gains they've made during the school year.
This summer's youth program, called Imagine Your Story, is for children ages 2-16. Participants set a goal for the number of books they want to read this summer, and track their progress in a reading record. Visitors can pick up a bag assembled by assistant library director Becky Manahan that includes a reading record, bookmarks, stickers, and coloring sheets.
But adults aren't left out. The program includes an all-ages bingo challenge with weekly drawings and prizes. Challenges range from the conventional, like "read a book with a number in the title," to more creative ventures like "draw your favorite character" or "record an audio story of you reading." Bingo cards are available at the Library and from the Library's website, stalbansfreelibrary.org, as well as on their Facebook page.
The first bingo drawing was held earlier this week, and the prize went to a five-year-old reader named Lucy.
The library, which has been closed for regular business since March, has been finding ways to ensure visitors can still access their services.
Patrons can go to the library's website to access their catalog and request books for curbside pickup. They can also make requests by phone.
Library director MaryPat Larrabee told the Messenger that many patrons were accustomed to simply visiting the library and browsing, and that visitors having to adjust to the online catalog had been the number one challenge of the transition. "But adding the option to call on the phone worked out fine. The only thing lacking was browsability."
Even then, library staff figured out a solution. "We started picking out books for people based on their histories," Larrabee said. "Looking at what they've checked out and liked in the past, we can make suggestions."
"Overall," says Larrabee, "curbside pickup's very popular. Lots of patrons like it. I think it's worked out really nice."
Larrabee also told the Messenger that in the early months of the pandemic, cookbooks and do-it-yourself project books saw a spike in popularity. "There were a lot of crafts and gardening books going out this spring."
Along with curbside loans, the library has a free book cart and crafts for kids outside the building every day. "Except when it's raining!" noted Larrabee.
In line with guidelines issued by the Governor Phil Scott and the Vermont Department of Health, the library resumed services in the building on a by-appointment basis in June. Services are limited to checking out materials, using public computers and WiFi, and photocopying.
"This is probably what we'll stick with until at least September," said Larrabee. "We'll just continue the way we're going until things really change."
"But I'm hoping for a lot of beautiful sunny days."