ST. ALBANS CITY — The St. Albans Free Library re-launched its regular programming this week as library patrons return to the stacks at rates similar to those seen before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted services.
Library Director Mary Pat Larrabee said the library has adapted to the pandemic by instituting book deliveries and curbside assistance, but programming—even online events—have lagged this past year and half.
“I think the hard thing has been programming and getting back to socializing and making sure it's comfortable for people to come in,” Larrabee said.
Now that patrons are returning in larger numbers, the library recognizes it has time to start holding weekly events again. Adult book clubs, children's story times, classic movie night and the book cellar all began their regular meetings and operations this past week. Larrabee said the writer's club will also be brought back soon.
That doesn't exactly mean the pandemic is completely over for the library. Book deliveries are still available, and limited library hours will remain unchanged until demand is high enough.
Special events are also still on hold until there's more clarity on how the pandemic will progress this fall and winter. Larabee said the library doesn't want to set an event date only to have to cancel it later depending on how the pandemic evolves during the colder months.
“We're slowly getting back,” she said.
Since the pandemic began, Larabee said the community has been very supportive and understanding of changes. Throughout the last year and a half, St. Albans Free Library has received financial donations from the community. Sometimes, community members will even come in to gift baked goods to the librarians in support of what they do.
While Larabee said she’s appreciative of all that the community has done to help the library continue, the goal these days is to get more people to safely visit and take advantage of the library’s myriad services. Library staff are encouraging patrons to see what's new—such as the soon-to-be-updated children's activity room—and to also discover its updated services.
One such highlight has been the library's non-traditional checkouts, which include a number of engaging items, such as a Vermont-themed cornhole board donated to the library, a stargazing telescope and even a disc golf set.
“People always say 'You have that?' So we're trying to get it out,” Assistant Library Director Becky Manahan said.
