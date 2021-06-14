After years of serving as the point person of St. Albans City, former Mayor Liz Gamache has been hired as the Director of Business Development and Donor Relations of United Way of Northwest Vermont.
“As we recover from the pandemic, United Way’s community-driven approach is more relevant than ever," Gamache said. "Together, we can address the most pressing unmet needs, while advocating for long-term changes that improve the social and economic systems in our region..I’m thrilled to be working with United Way’s dedicated volunteers, donors, partners and staff to work for strong, healthy and vibrant communities in Northwest Vermont.”
Gamache will be in charge of business development, individual and workplace giving strategies and marketing and communications under a newly reorganized department, working to strengthen relationships to support the organization’s strategic priorities and overall impact in the community, according to a release from United Way.
Gamache will also be immediately benefiting the business community of Franklin County to further the United Way’s Working Bridges program and generate new revenue through grants and public/private partnerships, the release stated.
"As a leader in community and economic development, Liz understands both the power of multi-sector partnership and the strategic impact of relationship-based philanthropy," said Jesse Bridges, CEO of United Way of Northwest Vermont. "We are thrilled for her to join our team in the year ahead as we continue to mobilize our community around an inclusive and just recovery from COVID-19. The problems we face are not new, they are all only exacerbated by the pandemic. Adding Liz to our team will help guide our innovative and systemic approach to addressing our communities most complex problems."
