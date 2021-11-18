ST. ALBANS CITY — The St. Albans Festival of Trees Gala has been canceled for the second year running.
Organizers canceled the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they’re taking similar precautionary steps this year, Judy Zsoldos, event organizer, said.
“We didn’t know what the numbers were going to be,” she said. “We didn’t know what we were going to be able to do.”
Zsoldos also had a hard time finding volunteers. With a week of events already on the schedule the St. Albans Festival of Trees, she said she had enough to accomplish on her to-do list before Nov. 27, and she didn’t have the time or team of volunteers needed to organize a large-scale event.
“We didn’t feel that we could hold the gala, which is really the major moneymaker for the two groups that we sponsor,” she said.
The Festival of Trees sponsors both the NorthWest Family Foods food shelf and Martha’s Kitchen.
Even though the gala is gone, the rest of the St. Albans Festival of Trees is going forward with a few new additions — such as two Paint and Sip classes and puppet shows — to the schedule.
Holiday Paint and Sips will be held 7-9 p.m. on both Tuesday, Nov. 30 and Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Twiggs Gastropub. The Holiday Puppet Show, hosted by The Traveling Storyteller, will be at St. Albans City Hall from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.
The city tradition starts, however, with the Downtown Tree Lighting and Fireworks scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 27. As is traditional for the kick-off, Santa Claus will arrive at Taylor Park on a firetruck, and the accompanying firefighters will light a bonfire. Attendees can then watch fireworks and drink hot chocolate provided by NorthSide Baptist Church.
“That’s my most fun evening, because it’s so easy,” Zsoldos said.
The rest of the week Zsoldos will be running around making sure that chairs, people and props are in place when the next event starts. With something scheduled every night, Zsoldos said she has a running list of what she needs to do throughout the week.
All events for the week are family-friendly. The list includes a holiday wreath-making class, a free holiday movie on Tuesday night at the Welden Theatre, the Running of the Bells fun run, musical performances, a craft show at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, holiday cookie sales and additional appearances by Santa Claus.
“We started this 14 years ago as a very simple event. The gala was the gala and there was the ‘Nutcracker’ on Saturday, and Sunday had the dolly tea for the little girls,” Zsoldos said. “It’s retained much of the original character but it has grown dramatically.”
This year’s theme is “A Traditional Vermont Christmas.”
