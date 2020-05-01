ST. ALBANS/FAIRFIELD – Two of Franklin County’s libraries – the St. Albans Free Library and Fairfield’s Bent Northrop Memorial Library – have announced they’ll be open for curbside pickup of library materials after weeks of being closed.
Both libraries are offering curbside pickup and drop-off of library materials through the Koha library system - stalbans.kohavt.org in St. Albans and bnml.kohavt.org in Fairfield – and through direct communication with the libraries over email, phone and social media.
The Bent Northrop Memorial Library is offering its services during the library’s normal business hours, while the St. Albans Free Library will be providing its services Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and through appointment.
Since COVID-19 began spreading through Vermont in March, most libraries have transitioned to offering some form of remote programming while closing checkout services in order to comply with social distancing mandates.
COVID-19 is a highly contagious respiratory disease that, while only resulting in mild or moderate symptoms for most of those diagnosed, can cause serious and even life-threatening illness.
In messages to their respective communities, both the St. Albans Free Library and the Bent Northrop Memorial Library said they would remain committed to the state’s hygiene and social distancing guidelines as they resume curbside services.
“For staff and patron safety, we will be adhering to the mandatory health and safety guidelines put forth by the state,” the St. Albans Free Library wrote in its notice.
Fairfield’s Bent Northrop Memorial Library, meanwhile, said it would “be taking precautions, including isolation and disinfection of items, to help ensure that items leaving the library are virus free before they go home with you.”
Both libraries ask that their users stay in touch over social media.
The St. Albans Free Library can be reached at (802) 524-1507 and at stalbansfreelibrary@gmail.com.
The Bent Northrop Memorial Library can be contacted at (802) 827-3945 and at bnmllibrarian@gmail.com.