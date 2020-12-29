ST. ALBANS TOWN — A planned Subaru dealership recently got conditional site plan and use approval from St. Albans Town’s Development Review Board (DRB), with plans to break ground on the project this spring.
“I’m hopeful to have my building permits by early spring so I can start building in the spring,” said George Haddad, president of Haddad Dealerships of the Berkshires, the company that would run the proposed St. Albans dealership.
On Dec. 17, the DRB unanimously voted to give conditional site plan and use approval for the proposed dealership, which would be located at 429 Swanton Road in the Commercial District, according to draft minutes from that meeting.
The application was filed by Dexter Enterprises Inc. and HSSA Realty Inc., and details a facility with a 28,000-square-foot footprint on 9.7 acres, with 4.75 acres to be left open and undeveloped due to wetlands, according to draft minutes from the Dec. 17 meeting.
According to the building and zoning permit application for the project, the estimated cost of the dealership is $5 million. The project is slated to be placed on the north half of the lot where a former drive-in theater was established, according to the application.
Haddad said the idea of a dealership in St. Albans sprouted from discussions with Subaru of New England about potential areas for a new dealership. A resident of Pittsfield, Mass., Haddad said one of his four Massachusetts dealerships sells Subarus, and he has had a good relationship with the car manufacturer.
“I know some of the car dealers [in St. Albans], they’re great people. That made it even easier knowing there’s good dealers up there,” Haddad said.
Haddad represents the third generation of his family to run the group of Massachusetts car dealerships. He also is familiar with the St. Albans area, having graduated from St. Michael’s College with a business degree.
“Some of my best friends still live up there,” Haddad said.
Haddad said he expects the dealership to bring roughly 20 jobs to the area.
