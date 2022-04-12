ST. ALBANS CITY — The St. Albans Creamery has purchased the downtown Jolley lot, 100 Federal St, for $400,000.
Plans for the property, however, have not been finalized, spokesperson Kiersten Bourgeois said.
“At this point, we’re still discussing what to do with it,” Bourgeois said.
St. Albans City Council approved the lot’s sales agreement during a meeting Monday night, April 12. The city has been in the process of preparing the brownfield plot for redevelopment.
Back in March, city voters approved using $500,000 to remove toxic materials from the plot, but the sale could cover the cost of that work.
So far, the city has conducted Phase 1 and Phase 2 of its environmental site assessments, City Manager Dominic Cloud said, and he estimated the final cost of the cleanup will be roughly $350,000 to $375,000.
When presenting the ballot article, Cloud said the city asked for $500,000 as a just-in-case to cover potential inflationary risks.
“This property and the one south of it have seen tremendous improvement in the last 10, 20 years. I’m happy to see it cleaned up,” Council President Chad Spooner said.
The Dairy Farmers of America, which owns the St. Albans Creamery, has already made significant investment in the plant since the two companies merged back in 2019. Since then, up to $30 million has been used to expand the creamery’s processing and storage capacity.
The facility makes cream, condensed skim milk and milk powder.
In related news council also:
- Approved the second reading of an ordinance that provides minor updates to the city’s traffic ordinances. The new legal language closes some loopholes and aligns the city’s legal language with current street names.
- Approved the second reading of an updated affiliation fee ordinance that establishes an annual water fee for developments in the Route 7 North Sewer District. During its March meeting, council had enacted an emergency ordinance that established the fee as the updated ordinance moves through council’s review.
The updated affiliation fee also requires that the contracts made with property owners be filed in the municipality where the property is located. The city agreed Monday to take on the administrative burden of filing that paperwork.
The ordinance also changes the billing schedule from annual to quarterly.
- Approved a facade grant for a downtown business awning to be located at the Main Squeeze. The City of St. Albans will cover half of the $5,244 cost for the green-striped awning.
- Filed the official city clerk job description to be advertised in the coming months. State Rep. Mike McCarthy (D-St. Albans), who is also the city’s 4th Ward alderperson, presented the city charter change on the statehouse floor Tuesday morning, April 12.
The change, which makes city clerk/treasurer an appointed position, is required before City Council can start seeking candidates.
- Gave its approval to designate the city’s $5 million municipal bond that pays for the St. Albans City Pool as bank qualified. Because of the move, the city qualifies for the interest rate of 2.14% over 25 years.
The city pool is expected to open on June 1.
- Authorized the mayor to amend the sales agreement that sells Lot 2 of the Fonda site to Connor Brothers Rail City, LLC. The amendment sets rules around an access road and revises the list of the city’s deliverables, such as a certificate of completion from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, before closing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.