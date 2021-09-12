ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans COVID-19 Resource Center will be adding drive-thru COVID-19 testing to its services after moving locations to the Valley Crossroads Building, 27 Fisher Pond Rd, starting Monday this week.
As medical staff adapt to the new center, Northwestern Medical Center—which operates the facility—is asking that visitors stay patient as wait times may be slightly longer at first.
The Center had previously been located in the Medical Office on Fairfield Street.
To receive a drive-thru test, drivers at the location will be instructed to form a line behind the Valley Crossroads Building as well as check-in with the resource center via a dedicated phone number listed on signage in the area. Vaccinations, however, will still be done inside the building.
Once testing is completed, individuals should expect results to come back in one to three days depending on volume. Both testing and vaccinations are free due to state sponsorship.
While walk-in vaccinations and testings are possible, individuals are being encouraged to register for either appointment at: https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing/where-get-tested. Those who need help to register online can call 802-863-7240 (option 9, then 3) for further assistance.
Those who do not register beforehand may find longer waiting lines or a lack of vaccine availability as each day's supply depends on the number of appointments created.
