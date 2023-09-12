ST. ALBANS CITY — With two new volunteer co-directors on the scene, St. Albans Community Arts is now back up and running.
The city-sponsored arts program had lain dormant due to the interruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a few months ago, Nichole Cunningham and Jennifer Kostuck had the same idea – how can St. Albans support the arts?
“We connected and instantly realized that when we met all together, that our notebooks were very similar,” Cunningham said.
A few meetings later and the two women are looking at re-launching the program in order to boost the arts in St. Albans and encourage community engagement.
Bolstering the arts
Kostuck and Cunningham both have backgrounds in art. They both are working mothers, and they both have lived in St. Albans for just over a decade.
But put them side-by-side, and it’s not hard to notice a few differences.
After running her own mobile paint-your-own-pottery studio, Cunningham jumped in the health field, and she now works at Northwestern Medical Center as a health program coordinator. Kostuck, meanwhile, has a career as an artist specializing in hyper-realism as well as mixed-media fantasy illustrations, and her work can be seen at a few Burlington galleries.
After working together, they realized they could use their own strengths – Cunningham’s coordination and Kostuck’s creative energy – to bolster the arts in St. Albans.
“One of the biggest things that COVID highlighted was the need for connectivity and community,” Cunningham said. “Which is just another reason why I think it’s so important to get involved in community arts. The arts and health intersect in this really beautiful way.”
“Art is the only thing that I know that speaks on that level that kind of bypasses all of the societal crap and reaches people without needing to reach people,” Kostuck said.
And right now, the St. Albans art scene could use the extra help. There just aren’t a whole lot of venues available where the average person can flex their creative muscles, and most creative folk, especially younger ones, travel south regularly to visit Vermont’s hotspot of artistic action in Burlington.
Over time, it’s created a cultural imbalance emboldened by market forces. While Franklin County’s workforce consists of 16,000 people, just 138 people are employed in both the arts and information fields.
Cunningham and Kostuck, however, know that there are more creative people out there. While they may not be professional artists, everyone can benefit from a little art in their lives.
“A lot of the responses we’re seeing from the community are people that feel like they’re not creative people but they want to be, and most of them, with the isolation factor, they’re just trying to find ways to have fun,” Kostuck said. “My kids, they’re six. They pointed out to me the other day that grown-ups don’t have fun. They don’t do things.”
In the health field, Cunningham said she’s seen data that confirms the same sentiment. The latest Community Health Needs Assessment published last December emphasized Franklin County residents are seeking out community spaces and events to feel better connected to each other.
“One of the things that we’re seeing now that people brung up in a lot of community health needs assessments is isolation, and just that need for connecting,” she said.
Hearing from the community
Since Kostuck and Cunningham are just starting out in their new positions, they’re currently setting up some ways to hear from St. Albans residents about what they’d like St. Albans Community Arts to be.
An online survey released in late August has helped the group receive input from artistically-minded individuals in the region, and they’re also planning on manning tables with information about SACA at upcoming community events to hear directly from community members.
Those interested will be able to see them at the upcoming Northwest Nightmares Film Festival, scheduled for Oct. 30 at the Welden Theatre, as well as Spooky Saturday in downtown St. Albans, Oct. 28.
Kostuck will also be available during the upcoming Vendor Sunday in Taylor Park, which was rescheduled to Sept. 17 this past week due to rain. The monthly event, set for the second Sunday from May to October, will feature a wide range of vendors due to a lower bar of entry.
The idea, Cunningham and Kostuck said, is to get out in front of as many people as they can and hear as much feedback as possible, so when St. Albans Community Arts moves in earnest, it will already have the support to be effective.
“We’re going to be kind of putting ourselves out there,” Kostuck said. “We’re just asking people: What do you want? What can we do? What can we create with you? And the community response has been really powerful, there’s definitely a lot there.”
“It was really important to us right from the get-go to make it perfectly clear that this was not about us, but it’s about St. Albans Community Arts and to gauge what artists want and what the community wants,” Cunningham added.
If all goes well, Kostuck said she’d like to see the organization eventually branch out on its own. Right now, St. Albans Community Arts functions largely as an arm of the St. Albans for the Future, underseen by the City of St. Albans.
But Kostuck and Cunningham hope they can lay the groundwork necessary where the program can become its own independent entity. If the momentum continues, it could lead to an independent makerspace for St. Albans.
At least, that’s the hope, Kostuck said. There’s still a lot of ground to cover between here and there, and the region’s artistic vacuum created, in part, by Burlington’s influence is something that they’ll have to push back against.
“I’m also an artist in the Burlington scene,” Kostuck said. “Burlington is loud about it, and they don’t care. If you’re creating, they want it. They want to put it out there. They want to show it off. They want everybody to feel proud of just being yourself. And would say St. Albans has that same kind of energy, it’s just been lost.”
“I think we can replicate that here, if we worked on creating more and more opportunity in different ways, whether it be an art show or art in the park, where it’s welcoming to the whole community,” Cunningham added. “With consistency and showing that we’re dedicated, we’re not going anywhere, and that it’s about building community, I'm hopeful that we can get there.”
Expanding the network
So far, some of the feedback the two have received include creating more after school events for students, as well as more weekend and winter seasonal events. People have also asked for a local theater group, or a community choir.
SACA could also function as a bridge for artists, Kostuck said. Professional artists can help teach and make art more accessible, or SACA could establish a monthly meet and greet where people can come to create beside their peers. Material swaps are also an option.
Cunningham said she’ll also be looking into finding ways to better tie Franklin County into the state’s larger creative network. Grant opportunities for artists are prevalent in the state, and if St. Albans Community Arts can help get some information together, then local artists interested in applying will have a better chance to receive funds for their work.
Sometimes, all it takes is that extra organization and support.
“You have to be able to help with collecting and providing the data – to have some surveys and collect information about your county – in order to receive any kind of funding,” Cunningham said.
“The more info we have with these survey results, we can show that there is a need and a want here,” Kostuck added. “They want the numbers, and if we can provide the numbers, they will provide funding.”
For those interested, the online SACA survey can be found at https://tinyurl.com/22xybh6c.
