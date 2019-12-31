ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans Cooperative Creamery turned 100 in 2019. It also merged with Dairy Farmers of America, the nation’s largest dairy cooperative.
The merger came after five years of low milk prices had caused severe financial strain for dairy farmers. Strain that was also felt by their cooperatives.
The membership vote on the merger, taken at the end of July, was 99 in favor of merger, 9 against.
The co-op store, St. Albans’ processing facility, and the McDermott’s trucking, which St. Albans purchased several years ago, all became wholly owned subsidiaries of DFA. DFA promised to make $30 million of investments in the processing facility and several million more to replace trucks and trailers used by McDermott’s.
DFA has already approached the city about changing the height ordinance for buildings to allow for the construction of taller milk silos on the site.
The merger wasn’t expected to bring farmers bigger milk checks, although prices are slowly rising, but it did offer them access to programs DFA offers to help manage their risk according to Brad Keating, DFA’s chief operating officer for the Northeast Area. Those programs include discounted buying programs, insurance and risk management.
Engineering teams are currently evaluating the St. Albans plant, which has the ability to separate milk into cream and skim, and to create a variety of milk powders.
“Some of the investments could come almost immediately,” said Keating, speaking of retrofits and modernization of the plant.
According to Harold Howrigan, who served as the last president of the St. Albans Cooperative, St. Albans members had long known about the need for investment, but given milk prices the co-op did not have the financial wherewithal to make those investments.
The entire St. Albans board will join DFA’s Northeast Area Council. A member previously with St. Albans will continue to sit on the DFA’s national corporate board. And ten St. Albans members will be included in other parts of DFA’s governance structure.