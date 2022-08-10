ST. ALBANS CITY — As grand lists get their yearly check-up, the City of St. Albans has a few kinks it needs to work out, which could cause reverberations for tax bills in the future.
The first adjustment City Manager Dominic Cloud mentioned to St. Albans City Council Monday night concerned the future of one of Franklin County’s largest employers, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
The federal agency has been on the lookout to build a new facility in Franklin County since its original building, the Gilbert C. Tabor Center, 75 Lower Welden St., flooded two years ago.
Which property USCIS favors for its future move is still unknown, Cloud said, but the original Tabor Center is still there, and the owner, Elman Investors, asked the city to re-assess the property – the second most valuable in the city – to cut down on its tax bill.
After speaking to property experts, Cloud said the city agreed to cut the building’s valuation in half from roughly $15 million to $7.5 million, which also cuts the taxes Elman Investors pays the city.
“The bulk of that is felt by the TIF (tax increment financing), but in the long haul, that’s an obligation of the city. We either replace it or we accept it as an obligation of the general fund,” Cloud said.
As Cloud mentioned, the Gilbert C. Tabor Center is located in the city’s tax increment financing district, which uses a taxing mechanism based on future growth to pay for city improvements.
If the city can’t recoup that lost income through growing more, Cloud said, that could mean more city debt is paid directly by taxpayers in the following decades.
Cloud estimated that the property’s lower valuation has caused a reduction of roughly 1.3% in the city’s incoming property taxes, or about $183,000.
To make up for the funds, Cloud advocated for using the TIF district more. He estimated that the city has been able to grow its grand list valuation by 11.5% over a decade’s time thanks to the unique funding mechanism.
Those opposing TIF use, however, have argued that continued utilization of TIF could put taxpayers at potential risk to cover future bills, especially if future growth fails to materialize, and the city continues to finance projects through debt.
With at least four sites – two in the city – competing for USCIS’s jobs, it’s a possibility.
“It has yet to be decided where that facility is going to be,” Cloud said. “It’s probably one of the most high value potential developments in the county right now, and if it doesn't return to that facility, I’m sure we’ll have another conversation with the owner of that property.”
The city’s TIF district, a state-approved funding mechanism, is expected to expire by 2023.
Grand list assessment
The second major change for city taxpayers won’t affect tax bills this year, but bills in the next few years could be something else entirely thanks to a state-mandated reassessment of city properties.
The State of Vermont requires such a move if a city or town’s grand list essentially falls too far behind or rises too far ahead of the market value of properties found across the state.
Due to its continued growth, the City of St. Albans hit that mark last year.
Cloud told councilors that he’s been in discussions with property reassessment firms to see how much the effort will cost the city, but there aren’t too many available to take up the task.
Taxpayers will eventually see costs related to such assessment a few bills down the line, Cloud said.
“We’re probably three years away from any impact to taxpayers,” Cloud said in an email. “I’m a few months from putting costs on the table. Right now, we’re focusing on finding a firm with the right skills and some capacity to take on the project.”
The last time that the city underwent a reappraisal was in 2011.
As for the city’s growth, Cloud pointed to the city’s commercial growth as driving increases in valuation, which will most likely result in higher residential property assessments for homeowners once the reappraisal process is completed.
