ST. ALBANS CITY — This town meeting, voters decided to wade a bit: the city is getting a new pool.
In a vote of 516 to 308, voters decided in favor of bonds to support the new pool to be built at the Hard’ack Recreation Area, and $250,000 in improvements to Houghton Park.
The pool bond measures in at $5 million with an annual debt service estimated at $300,000 per year.
The project was originally proposed as a $5.5 million collective investment between the City of St. Albans and St. Albans Town, but when the amount was passed by voters in the city, it failed in the town.
“We took last year’s $5.5 million budget and got it down to $4.72 million by cutting down on the size of the pool building and choosing to keep the road in its current location,” City Manager Dominic Cloud said of the evolution of the project during a public hearing last week.
The pool’s construction is in collaboration with Cross Consulting Engineers and Arnold and Scangas Architects. It includes an exercise and swim racing area, open water for free swim, and shallow areas, along with a two-building check-in and bathroom area connected by a roof and open-air space.
The budget for the facility, Cloud said, is $500,000.
“The vision here is that the local option tax will pay the debt payments of about $300,000 per year, and the user fees will be set to cover the operations,” he said.
In planning for a full-time aquatics director and hourly staff, $250,000 is budgeted, and $24,000 has been set aside for pool chemicals throughout the year.
Cloud said that while the figures are tentative, the city is prepared to make some alterations and changes in fees and financials should the pool not be as popular as they think it will be.
As it stands, the fee would be $5 for city residents in the summer and $8 in the winter, Cloud said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.