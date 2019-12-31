Cooperation became the central theme to renewed ties between the governments of St. Albans Town and St. Albans City this year, where leaders met amicably for the first time since years of legal battles over the city’s wastewater system.
Earlier this year, the chair of St. Albans Town’s selectboard Brendan Deso and St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith met with the Messenger to announce the two municipalities were looking to mend ties.
“Let’s see what we can start,” Deso said at the time. “It might take a year before we realize any material success out of any one particular direction we decide to take out of a meeting like that, but it’s more than we’d get done by being apart.”
Their meeting came with the conclusion of the latest legal challenge over the town’s access to the city’s wastewater system, an issue that had brought the two municipalities to court more than once over the last decade.
According to officials, the legal battles had inspired animosity between the two municipalities’ governments, something Smith and Deso told the Messenger they hoped to smooth over in 2019.
In the months that followed, the city council and town selectboard came together for a joint meeting at the headquarters of the Maple Run Unified School District, agreeing they could work more closely on issues like walkability and economic development.
With support from Smith and guarantees the city would handle snow removal, the town built its first sidewalk in years this year, extending a sidewalk from the town-city line on Fairfield Street toward the Hawk’s Nest Senior Housing.
The two also partnered on events like this year’s inaugural Sunflower Festival, advertised as a way to bring people into both St. Albans City and St. Albans Town.
Mended ties between the two eventually led to the announcement of a large pool project shared between the two communities. Costs for the project’s construction would be evenly shared between the two municipalities, with maintenance then falling under St. Albans City’s authority.
Residents from both communities will vote on the pool this upcoming Town Meeting Day.