ST. ALBANS CITY — St. Albans City is purchasing two unused ponds on Lower Welden Street from Green Mountain Power to create a stormwater treatment facility.
Several years ago, the city, St. Albans Town and the Agency of Transportation participated in a shared study of ways to restore normal flows into Stevens and Rugg brooks, both of which are impaired by excessive stormwater.
The heavy stormwater flows cause erosion of the streambanks, which is harmful to living things within the streams and contributes to the excess phosphorus in St. Albans Bay.
Streambank erosion is a significant source of phosphorus in the bay. According to the Lake Champlain clean-up plan, phosphorus from streambank erosion entering St. Albans Bay needs to reduced by 55 percent.
The Lower Welden property, which the council approved purchasing for $27,000 at its meeting on Tuesday, has the capacity to treat 90 acres of stormwater, according to Chip Sawyer, the city’s director of planning and development. “It’s huge,” he said.
Stormwater from catch basins currently emptying into Stevens Brook would be diverted to the new treatment facility and then slowly released into the brook. “Slowing down is the primary treatment,” Sawyer said. “Much less force creating less erosion.”
Once the purchase is finalized, the city will be conducting testing of the property’s water and soils. Contaminated soils will have to be removed. The water will be drained and, if it’s contaminated, treated.
“It’s going to be a lot like the other urban soils we’ve dealt with,” Sawyer said.
An underground diesel plant substation has already been removed by GMP.
The city hopes to treat the stormwater in underground tanks, with the surface paved for parking. The area has some large employers and a need for additional parking, according to Sawyer.
Funding for the project could come from a number of sources, including grants and private partnerships.
The state is requiring owners of three or more acres to address phosphorus runoff from their property. Because this project will be treating that runoff for properties in a large part of the city, property owners could opt to contribute to the operation of the facility rather than find another way to treat phosphorus.
By eliminating the need for businesses or developers to build their own system for treating stormwater and phosphorus, the project could also make the city a more attractive place for business development. It is another part of the city’s goal of “leveling the playing field” by reducing the cost difference between developing on empty land and redeveloping in an urban area, explained Sawyer.
The facility would become part of the city’s existing stormwater utility.
The utility raises funds through a fee on impervious surfaces like asphalt and concrete, which struggle with absorbing water. The more impervious surface a property owner has, the larger the fee they pay. City homeowners pay $30 per year into the utility.
The utility and the stormwater facility are both part of the city’s efforts to meet its obligations under its MS4 (municipal separate storm sewer system) permit. The city’s first obligation under that permit is reducing the flow of water into Stevens and Rugg brooks. “We all share that responsibility,” Sawyer said, speaking of city residents and businesses.
There is a great deal of testing, engineering and planning to be done before the city can bring construction of the facility to voters. If everything goes well, the council could put the facility on a ballot in 2022.
