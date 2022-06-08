ST ALBANS CITY — Students formed human circuits, built light-up spin art and connected musical circuit boards with their families at the most recent City School STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) event on June 1.
It was the first time in years that the City School invited the parents and families of their students into the library to practice activities together with their children. While the students took quickly to the hands-on projects, many parents and grandparents watched in awe and fascination at their students’ quick-thinking and skills.
STEAM teacher Darcy Rankin said the event was part of the school’s “playground-style” approach to learning: encouraging hands-on, exploratory activities as a way of teaching standards.
“An understanding of circuits is really important,” said STEAM teacher Erica Bertucci. “Whether it's code on the computer, textiles or music, circuits and connections [are a part of] every field which makes up our world.”
Eighth-grade interns buzzed around the library lending a hand where needed while younger students and their families explored different circuit-based activities.
One stationused a crank-style light-up mechanism that spun circular plates to create spin art using markers, while another used marked electronic pathways that played music when connected by a student’s feet.
The goal was to get 75 families to attend the event, Rankin said, and they almost reached their intentionally ambitious goal.
Throughout the afternoon event, students were routinely called up to claim a raffle prize if their name was randomly selected and at the end, each of the students were presented with a bag of goodies to take home, including a touch screen Chromebook, Rankin said.
“We’re feeling really good about the turnout,” Rankin said. “Hopefully we can continue events like this next year and continue these partnerships with families … It’s not really an ending to these events because the year is ending. This is more of a beginning.”
Student and family feedback
Fifth-grader Quinlan Buckwelch said someday she would like to become an artist, and that math and science aren’t exactly her forte. Despite this, Buckwelch said she had a fantastic time at the event and said she hopes to get to go to the next one.
“It’s not just straight-up math,” Buckwelch said of the activities. “It’s not like ten times ten. It’s not just science. It’s more fun, and it’s easier.”
Buckwelch said the different projects helped actualize her learning, especially in subjects she had trouble with. Rather than complete a worksheet, she was able to use math and science skills to build her own flashlight, which she then got to take home.
“We had nothing like this when I was in school, this is amazing,” said her grandmother Lynn Welch. “They are learning so much more at a much earlier age. It’s amazing, and I’m really thankful that Quinny goes here.”
In the SACS Makerspace, students of all ages have access to circuit-related activities and tools, so the theme of connections and circuitry was a natural fit for the celebration.
“[These activities] teach communication and collaboration as well as basic circuit understanding,” Bertucci said. “It’s more about the creation aspect of the event. Science isn't just sitting in a lab or is dry and rigid. This is how we do it.”
