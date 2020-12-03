Editor’s note: Hailee Laidman, a kindergarten teacher at St. Albans City School, submitted this account of how her students learned math skills with help from kittens.
ST. ALBANS CITY — November math lessons took a kittenish turn for some kindergarten students at St. Albans City School.
After seeing photos of cats and kittens in the care of A Place for Grace Cat Rescue, Anya Manktelow, a student in Hailee Laidman’s kindergarten class said, “Oh they are so cute. I wish we could do something to help them.”
Laidman then created a math project for her class that would touch the hearts and paws of many.
In mid-November the students were learning about matching numerals and quantities in numbers up to ten and identifying numerals in their written form.
Deb Lawrence, the founder of A Place for Grace, had 10 kittens she was caring for at her home, most of them having received around the clock care from her in their very early fragile days.
Laidman’s class decided they would make cat toys for the kittens.
Lots of elementary math skills come from anchoring to the number 10 in the early childhood years, and understanding numbers up to 10, so this was the perfect opportunity for a meaningful fall math project.
in the spirit of building community and giving, and also following COVID guidelines, each of the students made their own cat toy to contribute to the rescue. Each toy was then washed — they are made entirely of fleece — and then individually bagged so that they can go home with adoptive families or be used in the foster homes for the cats.
The children’s math project required them to each identify a kitten from the rescue, based on photos Laidman provided, and then to lay the photos out one by one in a big ten-frame that was taped off on the floor. A ten-frame is a rectangle with 10 smaller boxes inside; it is a structure conducive to teaching children about groups of numbers within 10 and beyond.
Once the cat photos were laid out and it was determined that there were 10 kittens, the students were each handed a large numeral card so each cat and square on the ten frame was labelled with a numeral. Each student had to tell the class which numeral they received, and which cat it corresponded to on the ten-frame and place it there.
The teachers in the room, Laidman and Rie Asato-Ditch, cut several strips of various colored felt, each strip being about 5 inches long. From there, the students got to choose three strips to make their toy, and then practice tying a knot in the middle to attach all three strips together.
“It was hard at first, you had to pull really hard and sometimes you missed a strip,” said Grace Draper, age 5.
Once the strips were fastened with the knot, the children used a cutting technique that Ms. Rie taught everyone involving making symmetrical folds with the end of each strip and cutting at an angle, to create a bow shape at the end of each strip. The toys were brightly colored, and made with care and love.
This project was also full of opportunities for understanding math concepts and language, fine motor skill development, and social studies as the children connected to something in their community bigger than themselves.
“It was age appropriate for these kids, and also the students were able to help the community through supporting an animal rescue,” said Ms. Rie.
Lawrence suggested the students should get to make a cat toy for their own family pets should they choose. Students that did not have a family cat chose to make an extra toy for the rescue.
In 2019, A Place for Grace adopted out 148 cats and so far in 2020, they have adopted out close to 200 cats. Lawrence feels that there has been an increase in adoptive families seeking cats due to COVID-19 and the adjustments people have had to make.
“More people are home, and some are lonely,” said Lawrence.
The rescue has partnered with Franklin County Animal Rescue as well as Cat Crusaders to provide care and medical attention for cats in need.
Kindergarten students at St. Albans City School are looking forward to future partnerships with A Place for Grace Rescue, allowing even our youngest citizens to make a difference in their community.
