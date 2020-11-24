ST. ALBANS CITY – Two schools in St. Albans have each announced this week having a “member” of their school test positive for COVID-19.
On Monday evening, Bellows Free Academy – St. Albans shared a notice over social media that an individual connected to the school had tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual, according to the school, “has not been in school for the past seven days and has stayed in quarantine.” Close contacts have reportedly been contacted by the St. Albans high school, Bellows Free Academy said in their post.
School officials in St. Albans City School have likewise announced another individual from the school had tested positive for COVID-19, sharing the announcement over Facebook Tuesday morning in a larger letter detailing the school’s reopening plans as the winter approaches.
In the school’s letter, the school’s principal, Joan Cavallo, and assistant principal, Stacie Rouelau, said those affected by the individual testing positive for COVID-19 “have been contacted.”
“We will continue to have cases,” they wrote. “We will also continue to practice mitigation procedures.”
In their letter, Cavallo and Rouleau said the school still planned on welcoming back fifth and sixth graders in early December and had procedures ready to accommodate indoor physical education and COVID-19 screening at the St. Albans elementary school.
Neither Bellows Free Academy nor St. Albans City School said whether the individuals testing positive for COVID-19 were students or members of the schools’ staffs.
Bellows Free Academy said Monday it would provide more information for the public “should there be additional information that needs sharing.”
With another case connected to the school, three cases of COVID-19 have now been identified among students and staff at St. Albans City School since public schools reopened to in-person learning in September. As of Sunday, Vermont’s health department only listed one case as “active” at the school.
Late last week, another St. Albans school, the St. Albans Town Educational Center, announced a member of the school had tested positive for COVID-19 and had “taken the right steps and stayed in quarantine.”
Outside of St. Albans, the only other Franklin County school reporting cases of COVID-19 was Bellows Free Academy – Fairfax, where two students in the school’s middle and high school recently tested positive for the respiratory disease.
According to school officials, the two students testing positive for COVID-19 and several other students identified as close contacts had been asked to quarantine and were expected to safely return to school after Thanksgiving break.
In total, according to Vermont’s health department, 110 students and staff from Vermont’s public schools have tested positive for the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 following schools’ partial reopening to in-person learning this fall.
With only a few exceptions, health officials have said most of those testing positive for COVID-19 in Vermont’s schools had likely contracted the virus causing the disease from their respective communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.