ST. ALBANS CITY – On Thursday, St. Albans City’s local options tax takes effect.
Approved by city voters in March, the local options tax, or LOT, adds a 1 percent sales tax on most purchases made within St. Albans City, earmarking those tax revenues for use by the city.
That additional tax, equating to a single cent for every dollar spent on purchases made within St. Albans City, comes on top of the 6 percent sales tax typically charged by the state of Vermont and is added wherever the state’s sales tax is applied.
That extends online as well, with purchases made from within St. Albans City’s limits subject to the same state and local options taxes as those made in any downtown storefront.
“Today’s local option taxes can harness some of the economic activity that has migrated from Main Street to the internet and use those revenues to reinvest in the community itself,” the city’s manager Dominic Cloud said in an emailed statement Wednesday.
Some products, like vehicles, are exempt from the sales tax according to state law. A list of those exemptions can be found online at https://tax.vermont.gov/exempt-items
St. Albans City’s voters approved the creation of the LOT during 2020’s municipal elections in March, favoring the proposed sales tax 876 to 597. Legislation authorizing the city’s LOT was introduced jointly by St. Albans City’s two state representatives: Democrat Mike McCarthy and Republican Casey Toof.
At the time, the LOT was expected to be tapped for both a community pool shared with St. Albans Town and a bond for finishing the city’s sidewalk projects. While both uses were also approved by St. Albans City voters, the town narrowly defeated the proposed pool and sunk the project for the time being.
The city had also promised to earmark some of the funds garnered through the LOT to an emergency “rainy day fund,” improving recreation programs for the disadvantaged and elderly, and to replenishing the city’s redevelopment fund.
“From infrastructure projects like the community pool, to social equity programs that reduce the cost of recreational programs, to reducing the property tax burden in regional centers like the city, this revenue source is an important piece of the city’s budget,” Cloud wrote in a statement.
During the lead up to Town Meeting Day’s elections, an economist hired by the city to research a possible LOT, Economics and Policy Resources’ Jeff Carr, declared the LOT a “logical extension” to the city’s ongoing redevelopment efforts and billed it as a means to “keep the positive momentum going.”
In a report given presented that February, Carr projected the city’s LOT could raise as much as $650,000 in its first year for the city’s coffers, though it’s currently unknown what impact the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have had on those projections.
Sixteen towns and cities in Vermont have adopted a local options tax as of early October, including larger communities like Burlington and South Burlington and the neighboring St. Albans Town.
Only one Vermont town, Killington, has opted to rescind a local options sales tax, instead choosing to replace its sales tax with a local options rooms and meals tax better suited to its tourism-oriented economy.
Businesses with questions regarding when and how to collect a local options tax have been asked to reach out to the Vermont Dept. of Taxes, according to a notice sent by Cloud to the Messenger.