ST. ALBANS CITY — The new St. Albans City Pool is nearing completion.
Over the last few weeks, construction workers have swarmed over the new building as they wrap up the pool’s finishing touches, install its water attractions and fill it up.
Parks and Rec Director Kelly Viens said final touches will be completed at the beginning of June. The rec department’s programming at the location and daily public swim is due to begin on June 20.
And so far, she said demand leading up to the opening has been high.
“Sign-ups have been amazing,” she said. “Swim lessons are filling up.”
She said the fact that it is year-round also means that the department can prepare programming during school months thanks to an inflatable dome to be installed when winter comes around.
How the pool will actually perform financially, however, is still up in the air. Viens said the department has a good idea of the old pool’s revenue and operational costs, but the new pool seems to be driving more people to call and message the department looking for information. All-in-all, she said “there seems to be an awful lot of excitement in anticipation.”
The City of St. Albans has budgeted $560,000 to run the new pool for its first year, which is estimated to be raised via the pool’s various services. The income from daily visitors, for example, is expected to bring in $200,000 to the city, and community demand for lessons, classes, group rentals, the swim team and concessions should help bring in the remaining revenues, according to the city’s budget estimates.
To bring in such revenue, the city estimates that it will need to attract an average of 60 visitors to the pool on a daily basis.
The largest cost associated with the pool is staff salaries, or about $250,000.
Such budget numbers, however, are largely informed estimates. With the new pool staying open year-round, City Manager Dominic Cloud said there’s no exact way to know the demand of the pool or its draw.
Revenues will also depend on who decides to use the pool. Under the current set-up city residents will pay a reduced rate of $5 at the door. Non-city residents, including some neighboring residents, will have to pay a $10 entry fee.
The entry is increased during the winter months to $8 for residents and $16 for non-residents. Annual membership costs for city residents include $200 for a family, $75 for individuals and $50 for seniors. For non-residents, those numbers are $300 for a family, $125 for individuals and $100 for seniors.
Non-residents include everyone who lives outside the city boundaries, with the exception of Georgia residents, who will be able to pay resident rates to use city pool services due to voter approval of a rec agreement with the City of St. Albans.
A similar agreement exists between the Town of St. Albans and the City of St. Albans. The Town will cover the non-resident costs associated with community programming, such as swimming lessons and swim teams, but the agreement excludes covering entry and membership fees.
Town Manager Carrie Johnson said that’s how the town has always formulated its rec agreement with the city. The town, however, did increase its parks and recreation line item in its latest budget by increasing it to $75,000 to help with the costs of more town residents potentially using the pool.
“If it opens in June and that's its first year, it will take a little bit to get busy,” Johnson said. “We think that amount is enough for July and August this year, and then we'll reassess it at budget time,” she said.
To complete the city pool project, the City of St. Albans recently locked in a municipal bond to carry the debt service of the $5 million project. Local option tax is expected to cover $300,000 on the debt service annually.
As for the old pool, the building will eventually be demolished and the pool filled in to restore the Aldis Street pool lot to a green space.
Those who live near the old pool will be able to access the new one during the summer by using the city’s Aqua Van service, which is meant to bring children from Houghton Park and the Barlow Community Center to the Hard’Ack Recreation Area at no cost.
It is scheduled to begin running in just a few short weeks.
“The landscaping is happening. The light posts are going up. The building is happening, getting its finishing touches. We’ll have a week or ten days of training for operating it, and then there’s a week or so for lifeguards and swim instructors. If between June 1 and 20, we’re ready to go, then we will definitely go and open up as soon as we can for public swim,” Viens said.
