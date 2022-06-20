ST ALBANS CITY — Hundreds came armed with goggles, towels and trunks to the grand opening on Monday of St. Albans City’s new year-round pool.
“I feel grateful to live in a community that values fun,” said Recreation Director Kelly Viens before cutting the symbolic crimson-and-white-patterned ribbon.
Bathing suits were donned and families arrived carrying totes and toys as the new splash pad and sprinklers filled the air with water droplets at the Hard’Ack Recreation Area.
“[The pool is] cool because it brings people together and gets people having fun,” said Hannah C., age 12. “And it has a diving board, which is really cool.”
“It’s just nice to have in the summer, so you can swim when it’s hot,” said Peyton W., age 14. “And it’s close enough that we can walk here. It’s not that far away.”
At the podium on Monday, Hard’Ack Recreation Area president John Holzscheiter beamed at the pool, the final manifestation of a long-awaited dream.
Construction began in July 2021, after voters approved bonds to support a new pool on Town Meeting Day. Initially proposed as a collaborative project between the Town of St. Albans and the City of St. Albans, town voters turned down the proposal.
Unlike the city’s previous pool, this one will be able to be used year-round thanks to a large inflatable dome that will be added to the pool each winter. Hot air will be pumped into the dome to keep it inflated and warm enough inside for swimmers.
The pool will also feature swimming lessons, water activities, swim teams, fitness classes and more for all ages, Viens said.
“We’ll probably be here a few times every week,” Hannah C. said, smiling.
What is costs
The City of St. Albans has budgeted $560,000 to run the new pool for its first year, which is estimated to be raised via the pool’s various services. The income from daily visitors, for example, is expected to bring in $200,000 to the city, and community demand for lessons, classes, group rentals, the swim team and concessions should help bring in the remaining revenues, according to the city’s budget estimates.
To bring in such revenue, the city estimates that it will need to attract an average of 60 visitors to the pool on a daily basis. The largest cost associated with the pool is staff salaries, or about $250,000.
Under the current set-up city residents will pay a reduced rate of $5 at the door. Non-city residents, including some neighboring residents, will have to pay a $10 entry fee.
The entry is increased during the winter months to $8 for residents and $16 for non-residents. Annual membership costs for city residents include $200 for a family, $75 for individuals and $50 for seniors. For non-residents, those numbers are $300 for a family, $125 for individuals and $100 for seniors.
Construction of the pool at the base of Hard’Ack Recreation Area was in collaboration with Cross Consulting Engineers and Arnold and Scangas Architects, officials said.
Hard’Ack as a destination
During the grand opening on Monday, City Manager Dominic Cloud said the vision for the city and for recreation is based on local wants and needs. The goal is to create a place where all could come and take advantage of the opportunities the community has to offer, and to bring communities together through nature, sport and recreation.
“We’re figuring out how to put a plan together to create that vision,” Cloud said of the city’s years-long campaign to make St. Albans and Hard’Ack a destination.
The pool is another development in a long line of recreational opportunities at Hard’Ack, which includes the construction of the Greg Brown Lodge and establishment of an 18-hole frisbee golf course.
There are also trails for hiking, biking, skiing and snowshoeing, snowmaking machines and a two-paddock dog park.
“We’ve added all of that in the last 20 years,” Holzscheiter said. “[Now] what’s the future look like?”
Holzscheiter said he and others dream of putting in more sports fields and possibly a new skating rink.
“This is the happiest … the most fun place in the City of St. Albans,” Viens said. “This will offer so much fun for all [young] people, but all of the adults as well.”