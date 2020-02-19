ST. ALBANS CITY — With the City of St. Albans’ proposal of a Local Option Tax, the proposed municipal tax rate for city residents is planned to remain the same for fiscal 2021, even with the proposal of some significant community projects.
The proposed Local Option Tax, which will be on the city’s ballot this Town Meeting Day, would allow the city to levy a 1% tax on sales, meals, alcoholic beverages and rooms.
St. Albans City has planned to keep its municipal tax rate at $.9316 on the Grand List for fiscal 2021. The city’s proposed General Fund budget plans for a roughly $1.33 million increase in total expenditures for 2021 which is offset by non-property tax revenue, with a significant portion of this money planned to fund dispatching and the relocation of the police department to the Community College of Vermont building.
“We’ve got to spend roughly $1.2 million renovating that building to suit their needs,” Director of Administration Tom Leitz said.
Leitz noted that this project will be funded through an internal loan and the cost would be spread across both the police department and emergency dispatch.
“Dispatch is paying I believe 30 percent of that cost,” he said.
And the cost will be offset in part by revenue from contracted St. Albans police patrols in other towns.
“We’re going to do our best to recover a fair share of those costs through our contracts with neighboring towns,” Leitz said
The proposed fiscal 2021 General Fund budget includes a $448,743 increase in expenditures for police and animal control, an $867,500 increase for police department capital and improvements as well as a proposed $482,468 increase of the budget for dispatch fees.
The city plans to generate roughly $1.25 million more revenue combined in fiscal 2021 from police, animal control and dispatching than what was adopted for the current fiscal year. the proposed budget also plans for $127,500 more revenue from recreational programs and $60,000 more in affiliation fees.
St. Albans City has proposed to allocate $23,763 less to the fire department and 55,000 less to fire department capital for fiscal 2021.
Leitz said the decreased fire department allocation for 2021 is due to funding to the department in fiscal 2020 to purchase a new pickup truck, which was not allocated for in fiscal 2021 because the truck has been purchased. He also noted that the fire department is not moving like the police department is, so it’s not paying a share of that cost.
“Budget is all about priority, so if you’re increasing somewhere, you’ve got to make the whole picture work, give everyone sufficient funds and balance that with the needs of the taxpayer,” Leitz said.
The city’s proposed 2021 General Fund budget report does not contain allocations for specific capital projects, Leitz said, but they still plan to spend $1.5 million to complete the ongoing neighborhood sidewalks project and $2.75 million for a year-round community pool, both of which will be on the ballot this Town Meeting Day. The city’s proposal to keep its municipal tax rate the same for 2021 while still pursuing these projects is largely made possible by the city’s proposed Local Option Tax.
“Sidewalks and the pool would both be typical General Fund projects. However, the proposal is now to have a Local Option Tax,” Leitz said. “Without the Local Option Tax, if these projects were in the budget, there would be a very dramatic tax increase.”