ST. ALBANS CITY — On Wednesday, St. Albans City, the Maple Run Unified School District (MRUSD), and their respective insurance companies have agree to pay $30,000 to the family of a Bellows Free Academy (BFA) student after a school resource officer used the word “retarded” when speaking to a student.
The then 17-year-old student was yelling profanities and threats at the officer and school staff in the hallway between the cafeteria and the principal’s office at BFA on March 26, 2019. While attempting to restrain him, Officer David French reported saying something along the lines of “Why are you acting so retarded?”
The student, unbeknownst to French, had a disability, and his parents filed a complaint with the Vermont Human Rights Commission that August. As part of the settlement agreement between the school, the family and the city, that complaint will be withdrawn.
The settlement states that the commission had not reached any conclusion regarding the complaint. It also states that there is no admission of wrongdoing on the part of the city or the school.
Statements from school staff about the incident have not been released on the advice of the school’s attorneys. However, the city has made public its investigation. That investigation determined the officer had not used any unnecessary force.
Because the student was a minor at the time of the incident, he will be referred to by the Messenger as AA (not his initials).
According to a St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) internal investigation, French was called to the hallway outside of the cafeteria where he found a school nurse and an assistant principal speaking with students seated on a bench. Because the school’s video surveillance does not include audio, no audio of the incident exists prior to French’s arrival. Audio was recorded by his body camera, but there is about 30 seconds before it kicks in. It’s during this period when French apparently advised AA to stop “acting retarded.”
French told investigators he asked AA to stop yelling profanity, because it was lunch time. AA, however, continued to say “F- — you, f- — you, bitch” to the two administrators.
According to French, he told AA that if he continued swearing, he would be arrested for disorderly conduct. AA responded, “F- — you, bitch.”
He continued to make similar statements throughout the brief encounter.
French placed a hand on AA’s wrist and the back of his forearm, apparently intending to escort him to the principal’s office, but AA pulled away. AA was also told to place his hands behind his back, but did not do so.
The officer reported he then took AA to the ground and attempted to control his hands so he would not hurt the administrators.
At one point, French stood leaving AA on the ground. AA asked what he was under arrest for, and French replied, “Disorderly conduct and you need to get your hands behind your back, right now.”
AA yelled back, “You’re going to have a lawsuit against you, f-- — — jackass.”
French then turns AA onto his stomach and handcuffs him. AA continues to yell profanities. AA makes a profanity-laced demand for the handcuffs to be removed. French refuses and assists AA to his feet.
When AA asks if the handcuffs can be made looser, French replies they can work on that. AA says, “You can work on taking them off of me, f-- — — dickhead. You want me to try and break out of these.”
French explains to AA that he cannot swear like that in a public place. AA replies, “I just f-- — — did.”
When AA complained about the tightness of the handcuffs, French checked them.
The SAPD investigator noted that at several points AA appears to be trying to get out of the cuffs.
French then escorts AA out of the door to his squad car while AA continues to make remarks in the same vein.
Criminal charges were filed against AA for disorderly conduct, but that file was sealed by a judge.
AA’s mother filed a complaint with the SAPD, claiming her son suffered multiple bruises and that his right ring finger was “split open.”
French offered to take AA for medical treatment at the time of the incident, but AA refused, according to the documents.
She also wrote, “Officer French called my son a retard. There is no excuse for calling anyone a retard.”
The SAPD investigated and concluded French’s use of force fell within both SAPD policy and the Vermont Criminal Justice Training Council use of force continuum.
MRUSD Superintendent Kevin Dirth said administrators call the school resource officer (SRO) for assistance when “they think there is going to be safety issues or there is illegal activity.”
In this case, he said, administrators were justified in asking for the SRO’s assistance.
French did not return as the SRO the following year, and Dirth said, “he completely understood what he [said] was wrong.”
The incident did lead to MRUSD taking a more active role in the selection of the officers who serve as SROs and requiring that they receive additional training, Dirth said, changes which will be incorporated into the next memo of understanding between the school district and the SAPD.
Since returning to patrol, French has shown considerable skill in deescalating crisis situations, according to St. Albans City Manager Dominic Cloud. At the most recent city council meeting, interim police chief Maurice Lamothe described an officer who had convinced a person harming themselves to go to the hospital, drawing praise from AmCare staff who described him as “empathetic.” The same officer, he said, had previously talked someone who was planning to jump from a high building down.
That officer was French.
“It was a learning opportunity,” Cloud said of the incident at BFA, “and an important one.”
“The city has made it’s restitution,” he added.
SROs have become the subject of debate in St. Albans, with the group Neighbors for a Safer St. Albans asking MRUSD to remove them from its schools on the grounds that students of color and students with disabilities are more likely to be arrested by officers, often for age-appropriate behavior.
According to data supplied by Dirth, during the past four years 19 people were arrested by the SRO at BFA. All of them were white. The only time a student of color was involved was as the victim in an incident for which two white students were arrested.
Dirth said the school has not collected data on the interactions between students with disabilities and the SROs.