On Monday, St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith issued a proclamation that the City would be joining the State of Vermont in recognizing June 19 or Juneteenth as a day of remembrance.
“We’d been discussing it for a couple of weeks,” said Mayor Tim Smith. “The City administration and council came together. For a while we’d been asking ourselves, ‘What can we as a community do to make it more welcoming?’”
To promote inclusivity, the city has also been contemplating the formation of an equity commission and brainstorming more ways that St. Albans can continue to bring its residents together around common causes, Smith said.
“This (recognition) is a step in the right direction,” Smith said.
The city's release came after Reier Erickson, representing the group Neighbors for a Safer St. Albans called the council to create an equity, inclusion and belonging community to include the city's marginalized citizens, after highlighting that the community in St. Albans Town had already proclaimed Juneteenth a holiday and altered their town logo to reflect the colors of the LGBTQIA+ community in honor of June as Pride Month.
"The City can no longer ignore its marginalized citizens," Erickson said. "St. Albans City needs a group of dedicated, marginalized community members that can help the City foster an environment where people are not just welcomed, but given a chance and a voice...it's become apparent that the City needs help in navigating issues of identity, representation and belonging. This group can help in that endeavor."
St. Albans Town Select board Chairman Brendan Deso drafted a resolution to honor Juneteenth last week.
“I wanted to do it,” Deso said. “We wanted to do it, because it's just the right thing to do. Joining the State of Vermont in honoring Juneteenth as a state holiday was a no-brainer for us.”
Deso said he worked with staff to draft a resolution on the subject, and after a brief discussion the select board voted that June 19 would forever be commemorated in the town.
“It wasn't much of a discussion, really,” Deso said. “It's another opportunity for the residents of the towns to come to terms with American history and celebrate our freedoms.”
Gov. Phil Scott declared Juneteenth a state holiday last year, recognizing the Emancipation Proclamation as a state holiday.
Juneteenth began in Galveston, Texas, but it is now recognized as a day of observance in every state except Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota, according to a report compiled by the Congressional Research Service.
The first state to recognize Juneteenth was Texas in 1980, followed by Florida in 1991, Oklahoma in 1994, and Minnesota in 1996.
Delaware recognized the day in 2000, and Oregon this year.
