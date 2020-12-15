ST. ALBANS CITY – The St. Albans City Council approved Monday evening appointing St. Albans’s interim police chief Maurice Lamothe as the department’s permanent chief.
Lamothe had served as the department’s interim chief since July, taking over in the wake of then-longtime SAPD chief Gary Taylor’s announced retirement in May.
The city council’s vote was unanimous Monday, backed up with similarly unanimous support from the city’s police chief hiring committee following a nationwide search for candidates, according to St. Albans City Manager Dominic Cloud.
“He’s inspired my confidence and I think many in the public as well as he has embraced the transformation road map the council laid out and immediately put into practice some of the principles of 21st century policing,” Cloud said. “We couldn’t have asked for more over the last six months.”
Prior to his work with SAPD, Lamothe spent nearly two decades with the Vermont State Police, ultimately retiring in 2019 after serving almost five years as the St. Albans Barracks’ station commander.
Lamothe was working as SAPD’s dispatch director before he was appointed to serve as Taylor’s replacement.
Lamothe’s appointment as interim chief came as SAPD saw wider public scrutiny in the wake of several high profile use-of-force incidents and the arrest of an off-duty SAPD officer under kidnapping and assault charges after an alleged attempt to silence a woman he had reportedly sexually abused as a teenager.
Those incidents prompted St. Albans City to contract with a third-party consulting firm, Municipal Resources, Inc., to review the department’s hiring practices, as well as reforms to the department’s hiring and use-of-force policies among other changes to the department.
Lamothe’s appointment also comes amid national conversations concerning the role of police departments following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died after an officer from the Minneapolis Police Department pressed their knee into his neck for almost nine minutes.
Those conversations ultimately came to St. Albans this summer and, in some places, remain ongoing, most recently with the Maple Run Unified School District’s formation of an advisory group examining the St. Albans and Fairfield school district’s current use of school resource officers.
On Monday, Lamothe’s interim leadership at the department was celebrated both by the city’s mayor, Tim Smith, and several members of the St. Albans City Council who spoke on behalf of voters within their respective wards.
“I heard from folks in my neighborhood about how supportive they were of ‘Chief Mo’ as acting chief,” councilor Mike McCarthy, Ward 4, said, referring to Lamothe by a popular nickname.
“I, too, have heard from folks in my ward who are very happy with ‘Mo’ and the direction of the police department in the last six months,” councilor Chad Spooner, Ward 6, said, later adding, “I think this is a great decision.”
“I, too, have heard from a number of people who like what ‘Mo’ stands for and his skills,” Smith said. “I’m excited about it and I think it’ll be great for the community.”
Lamothe, present during Monday’s meeting, said he “really appreciate[ed]” the council’s confidence in him but added “this wasn’t [him] doing this.”
“This is the department doing this and the city doings this – I’m just steering the ship,” Lamothe told the city council Monday. “We are going in the right direction.”
Lamothe also promised the department had “some plans to continue building on our community policing” going forward, warning, however, those steps would “take some time.”
“We have some great partnerships in progress and some great partnership ideas that we’re going to put in place in the future,” he said. “We need to get COVID behind us here, but it’s going to work out well.”
Lamothe was selected from a pool of roughly 20 candidates following a national search modeled after the City of Montpelier’s recent search for a police chief, according to St. Albans’s city manager Cloud.
He was selected with the approval of a formal search committee staffed with representatives from Northwestern Counseling and Support Services and the Maple Run school district, as well as an SAPD officer, a member of the public and a member of the city’s police advisory commission, Cloud said.
Alongside its duties in St. Albans City, SAPD is currently contracted to police St. Albans Town until this coming July, when the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will assume policing duties in the town.
SAPD is also contracted to provide policing services to the nearby Town of Highgate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.