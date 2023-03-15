ST. ALBANS CITY — St. Albans City Council‘s Monday night agenda featured plenty of new starts as the city administration prepares what’s next in its pipeline.
Here’s a quick recap of the council's March meeting to highlight the new initiatives.
Houghton Park updates
As part of the city’s deal with voters to construct a new pool at Hard’Ack, council designated $250,000 for Houghton Park renovations. The city administration now needs to figure out exactly how it’s going to use the funds.
City Manager Dominic Cloud rolled out the first iterations of the plan for Houghton Park Monday.
The early drawings, prepared by architect Laz Scangas, feature a small covered pavilion, with a concession area and bathroom, near the end of an expanded parking area.
The site would also feature signage introducing people to Houghton Park, and from the building, visitors could watch what was happening on the various fields and playgrounds from a comfortable position, he said.
“A lot of the strategy here is to infuse activity into the park,” Cloud said. “Part of what we're trying to do is make it a space that people want to be in, so that there’s more people in it, so less bad things happen.”
Houghton Park has been the site of multiple graffiti incidents in the last year, and Council President Chad Spooner said much of the trouble stems from groups of teenagers hanging out in the park outside of view from the street.
He agreed with the idea of a pavilion though, and he asked if the building could be moved, either into a more wide open space, or closer to the street, so that it could be easily seen by passing police cruisers.
Right now, the storage building currently at Houghton Park, he said, is often the site of graffiti and misuse because no one can see the other side of the building from the road.
“That building attracts a lot of attention. It’s been tagged many, many many many times,” he said.
Councilors also raised the topic of cost as a budget of $250,000 could be restrictive if the city wants to make Houghton Park into a focal point of city services. After taking the comments into consideration, Cloud said he’ll be back.
“I think we incorporate some of this feedback, and we run it through the process of the Parks Commission, see what they think and come back here for the next iteration,” Cloud said.
Energy Committee
Last month, local residents made the request to St. Albans City Council to start an energy committee. This month, city councilors discussed the topic to see if they’d be interested.
Like other advisory boards, the committee would help identify local initiatives that can be undertaken to push forward its chartered goals. In this case, that would be to help with energy efficiency and climate change on a local level.
“My assumption is that the citizens came forward because they thought that we could do a better job,” Cloud said. “And they would like to be in a position to advocate in specific areas.”
Councilor Tim Hawkins questioned whether council needed another committee, especially since ad-hoc groups can advocate without the need for a formalized board.
As an example, he mentioned how students from St. Albans City School’s Team U.S.A. approached council back in 2011 to offer an idea on how the city could curb energy use with efficient street lamp bulbs. If the students could do it then, so could folks interested in the committee.
Spooner highlighted that the visit in 2011 was the only time that it had happened during his 14 years on council, and if council organized a committee, it could be the right step to see more action.
The two local residents who came to advocate for the committee on Monday night were Jim Stiles and Beebe Potter. Stiles said he’d been involved on energy committees when he lived in Montpelier and Newburyport, Mass.
Mayor Tim Smith asked the two if they’d like to see the ability for legal mandates be incorporated into the energy committee’s charter, and Potter said she’d imagine the committee’s role would be more educational, offering incentives to encourage change instead of forcing it with a mandate.
Smith agreed with the idea, and councilors asked the city administration to begin putting together a charter for the energy committee for City Council to consider at a later date.
1st meeting with Cioffi
With Town Meeting Day over, St. Albans City Council had two alderpeople to swear-in Monday night.
Marie Bessette was sworn in to serve another term as the Ward 3 alderperson, and Trudy Cioffi was sworn in as the Ward 4 alderperson, replacing outgoing councilor Mike McCarthy.
Cioffi spent much of the two and a half hour meeting listening to the conversation. When asked if she had any comments at the end of the meeting, she expressed her enthusiasm for sitting on the board.
“I don’t really have anything yet, but I’m ready,” Cioffi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.