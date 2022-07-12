ST. ALBANS CITY — While St. Albans City Council didn’t take action on any single major initiative, there were plenty of interesting takeaways from its July meeting held Monday night.
Here are some highlights, by the numbers.
433
The number of people signed up as members of the new St. Albans City Pool. Since the new pool opened on June 20, recreation director Kelly Viens has tallied 127 family memberships, which includes 389 people in total. The remaining membership numbers include 18 individual memberships and 26 senior memberships.
The breakdown by municipality is 224 in the City of St. Albans and 120 in the Town of St. Albans. Six memberships were held by Town of Georgia residents, Viens said, but many Georgia residents have paid at the door.
$17,000
The amount of dollars pulled in from pool entrance fees. In a typical season of the old pool, Viens said the city collected $6,000 to $8,000 from entrance fees.
1
The number of people who have used the Houghton Park transportation service. The Aqua Van bus runs twice a day to and from Houghton Park and Hard’Ack Recreation Area to help children access the new pool.
$24,525
The amount approved by St. Albans City Council to cover half the cost of Salon Elixir’s new sign. The city has provided 50/50 matching façade grants to multiple other new businesses, and Salon Elixir is expected to move into the spaces at 16-26 Lake St.
The total cost of the sign is $49,050.
$5,000
The new mileage stipend of City Manager Dominic Cloud. Three city staff members receive a mileage stipend in lieu of driving city vehicles, and the administration asked for $1,000 increases to what each employee receives.
After St. Albans City Council’s approval, Cloud receives $5,000 per year as a mileage stipend. The $1,000 increase also brings the mileage stipend of both public works director Marty Manahan and recreation director Kelly Viens up to $4,000.
Prior to the increase, the stipend stayed at the same level for the prior five years, and Cloud identified inflation as the need.
14,400
The number of gallons per day that is expected to be used by a proposed residential apartment complex to be constructed at 191 Lake St. The St. Albans City Council approved the wastewater allocation on Monday.
