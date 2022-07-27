ST. ALBANS — The City of St. Albans hired its new city clerk/treasurer, Nicole Robtoy.
St. Albans City Council appointed Robtoy to the position during a special meeting held Wednesday afternoon, July 27, after the city initiated a search this spring.
Robtoy takes over the job from interim city clerk Arleigh Young, who had filled the position starting in March.
3rd Ward Alderperson Marie Bessette said Robtoy stood out from the three qualified candidates the city had interviewed. Bessette, Council President Chad Spooner, director of administration Tom Leitz, assistant city clerk Sara Bennett and Young had served as the interview committee.
“Nicole brings us a strong background of extensive customer service,” Bessette said. “She seems to have some great managerial skills, a problem solver. She’s very eager to learn.”
Prior to being hired at the city, Robtoy worked at Kevin Smith Sports since at least 2018 as the business’ team sports manager. She could not be reached by the Messenger for comment as she’s currently on vacation.
Spooner said Robtoy comes with a lot of background in customer services, and she was a good fit since two-thirds of the job’s responsibilities involve dealing directly with the public.
Bessette agreed.
“I feel confident in her ability to be able to do that job and to do it well,” Bessette said. “I think she’s the face that we want in that kind of position.”
In the past, city officials have called the city clerk the “face of the city” as many residents go to the clerk to pay bills or to request information. Other major responsibilities of the position include managing the city’s property records and running elections.
Robtoy is the first city clerk to be hired under a revised charter that gives city clerk/treasurer appointment powers to St. Albans City Council. Before the change, voters chose the city clerk/treasurer from the pool of city residents.
Voters, however, agreed to the changing the charter this past Town Meeting Day.
City Manager Dominic Cloud initially asked for the change due to the concern that restricting applicants to only city residents could hamper the city’s ability to fill the position with a qualified individual.
All three final candidates lived outside of city limits, Cloud said. Robtoy lives in St. Albans Town.
The last city clerk to hold the position as an elected official was Curry Galloway, but she vacated the position before the end of her term due to medical issues. She died in June.
