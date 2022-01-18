ST. ALBANS CITY — St. Albans City Council held its first of two public hearings this past week, Jan. 10, on the proposed city charter change that would change how the city’s clerk/treasurer is appointed.
Under the proposed new language, St. Albans City Council would appoint the city’s clerk/treasurer position. Voters have that power under the current city charter.
During council’s December meeting, Mayor Tim Smith said the city needs to be proactive in widening the pool of candidates who can apply to the job due to the complexity and importance of the position’s responsibilities. Under the current charter, only city residents are able to fill the city clerk/treasurer.
By giving City Council appointment powers, city officials would be able to screen a larger number of potential candidates by looking outside the city, City Manager Dominic Cloud said.
During the Monday night hearing, no members of the public gave comments on the matter.
City voters, however, will still have time to consider the question. The required second public meeting is scheduled for City Council’s February meeting to be held Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Albans City Hall.
The final vote on the proposed change will take place on Town Meeting Day. If voters approve, St. Albans City Council would be able to appoint a new city clerk/treasurer by July 1, 2022.
The current clerk/treasurer Curry Galloway has been away on medical leave.
Alderperson Mike McCarthy, who also sits on Vermont’s House Committee on Government Operations as a state representative, said he’s spoken to the committee’s chair, state Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas, about the city’s proposed charter change. He said the state legislature should be able to do what’s necessary on its end to approve the change if voters give the green light in March.
As for reaction to the change, City Manager Dominic Cloud said he’s received some questions about the shift primarily from city personnel, who have asked how the department will function in the three-month gap between the end of March and July 1.
The city may also need to look at what changes would be necessary to align its personnel documents with the move. With other cities throughout Vermont making similar charter changes, Cloud said there are other municipal documents from across Vermont available to use as examples.
