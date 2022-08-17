ST. ALBANS CITY — A $7.7 million federal grant awarded to the City of St. Albans is expected to pay for updates along Federal Street as part of the multi-modal connector project.
City planning director Chip Sawyer said the city should be able to fund much of the needed work thanks to the grant.
The Federal Street project multi-modal connector project — which has been on the city’s to-do list for decades — upgrades the entirety of Federal Street as well as the roadways extending south from the Federal and Lake street intersection to create an easier way for traffic from Interstate 89 to reach the rest of St. Albans.
By using the upgraded Federal Street, traffic would be able to exit the St. Albans State Highway, cross Main Street and drive along 2.1 miles of an upgraded roadway that should help traffic navigate more easily through the city, Sawyer said. Upgrades would then end at the intersection of Lower Newton and Federal streets.
“So if a truck wanted to go to the co-op, they’d be able to go straight through the intersection and down Lemnah Drive to Federal, instead of going down Stebbins,” he said. This project will solve a lot of different problems along that corridor and make life easier.”
The project would also implement pedestrian, bicycle and crosswalk upgrades throughout the corridor. Sawyer said the city is currently looking at updating the sidewalks along Federal, but the additional grant money will allow the city to look at the entirety of the project instead of tackling piecemeal portions.
Next steps include engaging with engineers to see what can be done with the project’s new budget, and pushing forward the permitting process to get Federal Street’s upgrades on the construction schedule.
“A lot of the planning work is done,” Sawyer said. “We’ve gotten to the point where 50% is planned. Now we’re double-checking the permitting and environmental requirements and looking at what we can do compared to how much funding we have.”
Sawyer estimates it will take the city another year before preliminary work is completed, and the bidding process will most likely affect when crews actually start construction.
Prior to receiving the $7.7 million grant, the city had been looking at how to upgrade individual portions of Federal Street, and the city had identified the project as one of the major downtown upgrades expected to be funded through tax increment financing.
The financing mechanism, which relies on paying down debt with taxes made on investments, is still available through 2023, but the extra federal grant will help cover costs without the need to incur as much debt.
“This project has been over 20 years in the making,” City Manager Dominic Cloud stated in a press release. “We’re delighted to have federal support to launch it from the drawing board onto the ground.”
Other projects
The St. Albans’ Federal Street project is one of three infrastructure projects in Vermont funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE grant program.
Vermont’s federal delegation – comprised of Sen. Patrick Leahy, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch – announced all three grant designees this past Wednesday, Aug. 10.
The other two projects include replacing the Winooski River Bridge and funding the creation of a public transit plan in Northwest Vermont. The total for all federal three grants is $34.6 million.
“Without these RAISE funds, it would take years, if not decades, for the State and localities to secure the funds necessary to move forward with these proposals,” Leahy stated in a press release. “I am delighted that these projects received federal support and funding from the Department of Transportation.”
The planning grant for public transit is expected to help the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission create a wide-ranging plan for transit for 12 communities in and around Chittenden County, as well as support plans for public transportation for a five-county region that includes Franklin County.
Public investments to be supported through the plan include commuter rail and public bus service.
“Through upgrades to public transit, sidewalks, bike lanes and our overall infrastructure, this funding will help Vermonters meet basic needs by improving their ability to travel to work and school, buy groceries and access health care,” Sanders stated in a press release.
All three members of Vermont’s federal delegation advocated for the St. Albans Federal Street project with a letter of support, where they lay out how it could impact the city.
“[The project] would increase economic competitiveness and livability in downtown St. Albans by creating an efficient and convenient alternate north-south route for truck and automobile traffic currently using Main Street. The proposed improvements also further environmental justice goals by helping restore quality of life to one of the City’s low-income census tracts, which has been adversely impacted by existing traffic patterns,” the letter read.
Sawyer thanked all three members of Vermont’s federal delegation for their support in seeking out the federal funds. He pointed out that he had been writing grant applications for the Federal Street project for years, and the three elected officials have always been strong supporters of St. Albans initiatives.
