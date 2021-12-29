During its December meeting, council authorized using ARPA dollars to pay for an environmental assessment of the lot to track potential coal/tar residues. The set of three apartment buildings, also known as the Colony Square Apartments, stand on the former site of the St. Albans Gas & Light Company, which first began in 1871.
Since the former coal plant on the lot had its start over 100 years ago, the type of chemical processes or disposal procedures used by the plant during its 80 years in operation haven’t been recorded in detail, but after apartments were built on the site in 1971, residents definitely noticed that something was not quite right with their lawns.
By 1985, substantive coal/tar deposits were found during a lot evacuation, and the Environmental Protection Agency began a more serious effort over two decades to track and remove any dangerous chemicals that may have lingered on the site.
By 2005, the agency removed 4,044 tons of contaminated soils.
The coal contamination problem, however, returned in 2011, when a heavy rainfall released another source of the tar/coal/petroleum sludge into resident basements and in several manhole covers. The EPA removed topsoils yet again in 2012 to get rid of the source.
Now, developers are trying to find out if the EPA’s former work removed all of the building’s contaminants. City Manager Dominic Cloud said dollars to pay for environmental assessments are limited, and ARPA dollars could help pay for the study to push the project forward. City Council agreed to authorize $61,760 for the work.
Courtney Seale, a St. Albans-based developer, said she’s been working with the city closely to get the project moving, and she’s watching for the assessment results when they’re expected to be completed in 2022.
While she’s concerned about the presence of contaminants, she said she also recognizes the good location of the buildings as housing units.
“[24 Maple St.] is within walking distance of so many things that people need. Someone could live there without a car. Ultimately, if the city is interested in doing a partnership, I was thinking a community garden or a toddler park,” she said.
Out of the three buildings, two have sizable basements that also could be converted to public use, Seale said, if that’s something the community wants.
While Seale doesn’t own the property, she said she’s willing to take on the project and re-brand it under the name of Maple Street Square if the environmental assessments are able to help clear the way. Steale said she’d also maintain the current tenants living in the building.
Until then, she waits to see what else - if anything - is found on site.
“For me it depends on the property, if it is able to be remediated,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.