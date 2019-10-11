SWANTON — A traffic stop led to an arrest for a parole violation for a St. Albans man Thursday.
According to Vermont State Police, Scott McWilliams, 32, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation on County Road shortly before 7 p.m.
Police state “subsequent investigation” led them to the conclusion McWilliams was operating under the influence of drugs. In addition, police report McWilliams was in possession of regulated drugs without a prescription and more than two ounces of marijuana.
He was taken into custody and brought to the VSP barracks in St. Albans for processing, after which he was placed into the custody of officers from probation and parole. He was then lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for the parole violation.
McWilliams was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Dec. 19 to answer new charges of driving under the influence, marijuana possession, and possession of regulated drugs.